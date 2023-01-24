Modern learning tools must for students' holistic edu: Lalpura

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 23

Senior BJP leader and National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura stressed on the need to implement modern and technology driven learning tools to ensure holistic education of children.

Lalpura was addressing students at the annual function of Mahant Kaushal Das DAV Public School, Attari, and presided over the prize distribution ceremony as well. He said along with making their children good citizens, they should take inspiration from great leaders and generals like Sardar Sham Singh Attari.

He said many schemes had been started by the Centre for the benefit of minorities. “Scholarship schemes started for higher education are to benefit students along with providing them access to modern education to students,” he said.

Principal Rajni Salhotra said the school gave a message to adopt Punjabi culture by setting up Punjabi Vehra. A cultural presentation was also given by the students and special presentation of Sanskrit programme included Ganesh Vandana, presentation for not taking drugs, message to avoid mobile phones, and a bhangra performance by girls was also held.

Guest Sardar Ajit Singh suggested the students to take education based on moral values. In conclusion, principal Salhotra, presented the annual report on achievements of the students in the academic and sports fields.