Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, may 25

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma attended a daylong meeting of the district executive body here today. BJP state and district executive members, office-bearers and district presidents besides general secretaries of the mandals were also present.

In his address, the state BJP chief said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country forward in terms of of development, he has also fulfilled his duty towards Punjab and Punjabis. Construction of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the sentencing of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convicts after 39 years, FCRA registration for Golden Temple, bringing the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to India with respect and abolition of the blacklist were some of the major steps taken by the Modi government.

Sharma said the Modi government celebrated the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, 350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh and 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with enthusiasm in the country and abroad. The government also commemorated the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas. Declaring the day as Veer Bal Diwas shows the devotion and respect of the Modi government towards Sikhism, he said. The Central government has developed infrastructure in Punjab like the opening of IIMs, establishment of satellite centres of PGI, opening of AIIMS in Bathinda, preservation of heritage sites and developing of smart cities that are playing an important role in the development of Punjab, said Sharma.

Party in-charge of Amritsar, Praveen Bansal provided details of the programmes to be carried out from May 30 to June 30 to mark the successful nine years of Modi-led government at the Centre.

State vice-president of the party Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, former Health Minister Dr Baldev Raj Chawla, state secretary Rajesh Honey, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, state executive member Rakesh Gill and Harjinder Singh Thekedar were among those present on the occasion.