Modi govt misusing institutions to silence Opposition, alleges Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 31

Congress party leader and Lok Sabha Member from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla has flayed the attitude of the BJP-led Central Government for misusing institutions to suppress the voice of the Opposition party leaders. Aujla was in Tarn Taran today to address the party workers.

Aujla called party leaders to take up issues of public interest with the people in general. The Amritsar MP said that with the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘ and other pro-people activities of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress had gained much popularity among the grassroots workers which the BJP had found to be disconcerting.

Aujla claimed that the Congress candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary was being supported by all sections of society and it could not be compared with that of any other party. Aujla condemned the AAP government in Punjab and said the party had isolated itself from the masses and also that it had failed to act accordingly to the wishes of the people. Harminder Singh Gill, former MLA and district Congress president, was among those who addressed the gathering.