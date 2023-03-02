Moliere's classic presented with a tinge of Punjabi humour, sarcasm

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

On the third day of the Aaina National Theatre Festival, artists from Believers Art Foundation, Ludhiana, presented the play ‘Kanjus’ at Punjab Natshala. Directed by Ankit Luthra, the play is an adaptation of French playwright Moliere’s 17th century classic, ‘The Miser’, which has been adapted into multiple works for its timeless relevance.

Day 3 of Aaina national theatre festival

The Punjabi adaptation, ‘Kanjoos’, is a story of Satinder Singh Batra and his family. With underlying themes of love vs money, class inequality and greed, the story is about Batra, whose children love people from a poor background.

While he wants them to marry into wealthy families, the fact that he himself is eyeing a young girl from a poor family brings out his hypocrisy.

Throughout the play, the tone and narrative uses humour and satire as tools to critique a man’s relentless quest for money and how he is ready to compromise his relations for the sake of material wealth.

The artistes who performed included Vishu Narang, Simranjit Kaur, Ankit Ludhra, Jagdev Singh, Rohit, Nitish Pathak, Jyoti, Veena, Gurmeet Singh, Vishaldeep Sukhdeep Sukhi and Varinder Singh.