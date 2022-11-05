Monkey haunts residents at Hathi Gate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

Menace by a monkey has reached an alarming proportion outside the Hathi Gate here. Residents and members of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) stated that despite several requests to the authorities concerned, nothing has been done to catch the simian.

A man shows the injury marks after being attacked by the simian outside the Hathi Gate in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Vineet Randhawa of the SPCA said neither the Forest Department nor the district administration took note of their requests to remove the monkey from the residential area.

“The monkey has been attacking people and animals for the past two months. We went to a politician of the ruling party to apprise him of the problem, but no action has been taken yet,” she said.

Monkey attacking people, animals Neither the Forest Department nor the district administration took note of our requests to remove the monkey from the residential area. The monkey has been attacking people and animals for the past two months. We went to a politician of the ruling party to apprise him of the problem, but no action has been taken yet. —Vineet Randhawa, SPCA

The monkey did not even spare attacking animals in the SPCA. It recently attacked a woman, who received 10 stitches. She said the wild monkey comes to the SPCA office daily and injures several dogs. She even sent a message to Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan on September 16 in this regard.

Dr Navraj Singh, Deputy Director of the Veterinary Department, stated the monkey had been causing trouble here for the past two months. Of late, it created terror by attacking people and even animals.

Rajesh Kumar, District Forest Officer, said a team of the Forest Department installed a cage to catch the monkey at the SPCA office. The team members kept visiting there for 10 days, but the monkey did not visit the premises. He said now they were arranging a net to trap the monkey. He said the department recently caught monkeys from Attari and Majitha town.