Monsoon-ready: Underbridges in Ferozepur Rly Division cleaned

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

With the IMD predicting the arrival of monsoon in North India by June-end or in the first week of July, the Ferozepur Railway Division has cleaned underbridges in its jurisdiction, including those in Amritsar, Beas and Dhilwan.

Railway officials on Wednesday stated that a detailed strategy was prepared by the division for the safe and smooth running of train services during the coming rainy season. Cleaning work has been completed under the bridges before monsoon so that the water flow is not obstructed. Waterways of 250 bridges have been cleaned this year.

Automatic water-level indicator devices have also been installed on eight important bridges so that the railway administration can get information on the water level on mobile. Appropriate arrangements have been made so that there is no waterlogging around railway bridges or railway tracks.

Besides, the work of cleaning the drains for water drainage in the yards of major railway stations like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ferozepur Cantt, Pathankot, Jammu Tawi, Katra, etc, is in progress. Motor pumps have been arranged in some rail under bridges (RUBs) to remove the accumulated water after a torrential rain.

In addition, during the entire monsoon season, special arrangements have been made for ‘monsoon patrolling’ along with normal patrolling to be run for the safety of railway tracks, which will patrol the railway bridges and tracks even at night.

Situated on the Beas, Bridge number 63 near the Dhilwan railway station on the Amritsar-Jalandhar section, which is situated on the Beas and de-siltation of waterways of these bridges have been carried out.

Bridge number 63 near the Dhilwan railway station on the Amritsar-Jalandhar railway section is situated on the Beas and the de-siltation of waterways of the bridge have been done.

#monsoon