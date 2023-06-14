Mosques dating back to pre-Partition days repaired in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

The Punjab Waqf Board has got several mosques in the district repaired with a financial assistance of Rs 7.80 lakh. All these mosques date back to the pre-Partition days.

Announcing this, Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Estate Officer, Punjab Waqf Board, said funds had been released by the board for the development of different mosques on a large scale during the past six months. Development works of mosques checked the deterioration of these structures.

He said mosques in Jethuwal village, Jama Masjid in Fatehabad village, tehsil Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district, Jama Masjid, Sathiala village, tehsil Baba Bakala, Masjid village Thattian in Tehsil Baba Bakala, Masjid Khalifa Raza-e-Mustafa near Jallianwala Bagh have been given financial assistance.

Apart from this, an accident happened here in which a person was seriously injured and he was given an assistance of Rs 50,000. He said in 2022-23, a revenue of Rs 5.55 crore was collected. This time the target has been increased to Rs 15 crore.

MF Farooqui, IPS, who is also the administrator of the Punjab Waqf Board, said their main goal was to preserve the cemeteries and take care of the mosques. Funds were being released continuously for these two purposes.

He said if the Muslim community was facing any problem regarding cemeteries, they could contact the Estate Officer of the district concerned. Besides, they could also take help for the development of mosques as per the rules.

He said mosques in Jethuwal, Khajurwali, Khalifa Raza-e-Mustafa, Sikri and Hamza Masjid villages were granted monthly aid of Rs 6,000 each. Besides, Muazzim had been appointed in two mosques. A graveyard spread over four kanals and six marla in Muddal village near Verka had been given to the Muslim community.