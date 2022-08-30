Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 29

Despite tall claims of having taken steps to check the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, there are many mosquito-breeding sites in Government Medical College, which have become a cause for concern.

Apart from the ditches dug as part of the ongoing construction works and other sites where rainwater can accumulate, the old physiotherapy centre at the medical college here is one such spot.

The centre adjacent to the OPD (Outpatient Department) registration counter is inundated for the last many days. The broken water supply pipes have resulted in flooding in the centre, which now lies locked. However, as no efforts are being made to fix the problem, visitors to the place fear for their safety as such places are a potential mosquito-breeding ground.

A hospital official said, “The matter has been reported to the repair and maintenance wing of the government and they are looking into the problem.”

Every year a large number of dengue cases and even deaths due to the disease are reported from the city. Officials of the Health Department usually issues challans to private residences and buildings, but government buildings often fail to comply with the guidelines.

District Epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan said 1,452 challans had, so far, been issued to various buildings after mosquito larvae were detected from their premises. He said the department teams did not discriminate between government and private buildings. “Our mandate is to check the premises and report the matter to the MC team if mosquito larva is found. It is the MC team which issues challans.”

Health Department officials stated that the proactive approach of the department in conducting inspections and organising awareness programmes had helped in keeping the count of dengue patients low. “The district has reported merely six dengue cases this year. Last year, over 100 cases were reported till date,” said Dr Madan Mohan.

