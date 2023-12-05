Mosquito larvae found at 32 places in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 4
The district Health Department has started a campaign to create awareness among residents about mosquito-borne dengue and chikungunya diseases.
As part of the drive, eight health teams visited the Majitha road, Tungbala, Ghanupur Kale, Gopal Nagar, Jahajgarh, roadways workshop, Chhehharta, Gumtala and the Airport road. District epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said mosquito larvae were found at 32 places and destroyed.
The health teams also conducted a fever survey during the visits and collected blood samples.
