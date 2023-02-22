‘Mother tongue acquired easily, best medium to express feelings’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

The School of Punjabi Studies of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) today organised the Dr Paramjit Singh Walia Memorial Lecture to mark the International Mother Language Day. The lecture was on the topic of ‘Literary medicine’.

Jang Bahadur Goyal, IAS, was the main speaker, along with eminent dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal and Prof Sarbjot Singh Bahl, Dean Academic Affairs, GNDU.

Presenting his views, Jang Bahadur Goyal said a child acquires his mother tongue easily and can express his feelings correctly only through it. “Literature is the lamp that illuminates the human mind and thinking. Through literature, the reader enters a new world which changes his personality and way of life. Mother tongue, in literature, acquires great significance as it enables layered messaging through words easily understood by the reader,” he said.