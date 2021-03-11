Mother’s Day celebrated with pomp & show in city schools

Tarn Taran, May 7
A number of educational institutions across the district celebrated Mother’s Day on Saturday. Mothers of school children participated in the function with great enthusiasm.
Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute
Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, children expressed their feelings to their mothers by preparing something for them. An exhibition of items, including cards, jewellery boxes, photo frames, trophies, etc, made by students was set up in the auditorium hall of the school. Baljit Kaur Randhawa and Manisha Sood, president and principal, respectively, of the school congratulated children’s mothers.
Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School
Students of the local Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School celebrated the function, which witnessed affection, love, fervour and merriment. Dr Neeraj Lata, medical officer at the local Civil Hospital, called the mother a special gift of nature to their children with no match. Ranjit Bhatia, principal of the school, said a colourful cultural programme was presented on the occasion.
Shah Harbans Singh International Public School
At a function organised at Shah Harbans Singh International Public School, Rani Walah, teachers of the school laid stress on hygiene, a balanced diet, taking seven to eight glasses of water daily and eight-hour sleep for children. Gurwinder Singh Sandhu, managing director of the school, responded to the questions of mothers related to the health of their children.
Universal Academy
Students of the local Universal Academy under the guidance of vice-principal Jasbir Kaur presented cultural items dedicated to their mothers. The visiting mothers were warmly welcomed by the entire staff. On the occasion, they were entertained by different songs sung by students.
