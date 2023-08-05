Motorcyclist killed in mishap near Patti

Tarn Taran, August 4
A resident of Sarai Amanat Khan village in the border area, identified as Kanwaljit Singh (28), died in a road accident on Wednesday night near Chuslewar (Patti) village.
The deceased, Kanwaljit Singh, was a JCB machine operator and had gone to the Patti area regarding some work. On Wednesday night, he was coming back to his village on a motorcycle when some unidentified vehicle hit him near Chuslewar village. He received serious injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti, where he died during treatment.
ASI Gurmej Singh of the Patti Sadar police visited the spot and registered a case under Section 304-A of the IPC against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.
