Motors of tubewells repaired, water supply resumes in 5 localities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

A number of localities of the city were not getting potable water as tubewell motors were dysfunctional for the last few days. After repeated complaints of residents of Kashmir Avenue, Basant Avenue, Gokal Avenue, Aman Avenue and Hindustani Basti the municipal corporation swung into action on the weekend and claimed to have resumed the water supply to these localities.

Yesterday, residents of Mustfabaad in Ward No. 17 staged a protest against the MC over supply of contaminated water. Residents claimed that despite complaints, MC staff did not rectify the issue.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said, “Today, some complaints regarding break down of motors of tubewells in Kashmir Avenue, Basant Avenue, Gokal Avenue, Aman Avenue and Hindustani Basti have been received. Operation and maintenance wing of the MC have rectified the problem.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir