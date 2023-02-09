 Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest : The Tribune India

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

Octogenarian sets records with his physical prowess

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

Surinder Singh Azad in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 8

After having set numerous records in unusual activities in the last five decades, octogenarian Surinder Singh Azad is now collecting news highlighting his feat.

His first news of chest expansion by 7.3 inches had been published in this newspaper on May 19, 1971. Another news in these columns appeared on December 21, 1972. News of his feat was also published in other dailies of the country and abroad.

Can expand his chest by 9 inches

  • Surinder Singh Azad’s first news of chest expansion by 7.3 inches had been published in this newspaper on May 19, 1971. Another news in these columns appeared on December 21, 1972. News of his feat was also published in other dailies of the country and abroad
  • Azad developed a penchant for setting records when he learnt that he could expand his chest by nine inches (22.8 cm). The normal expansion is not more than 6.3 cm. Limca Book of Records acknowledged his feat in 1990. This recognition nurtured in him a desire to do more such extraordinary things
  • Though records like snapping fingers and clapping may sound amusing and comical, he says he has put in his efforts to do so. He has not let advancing age get the better of him. A retired Superintendent of Customs and Excise Department, Azad walks 10 kilometre daily
  • Looking back at his eventful career, he says the desire to do something exceptional made him do different exercises like bench press, push-ups and sit-ups daily. One day, he happened to measure his chest and came to realise that it was an exceptional gift. For him, the mantra is to make something out of nothing

Azad developed a penchant for setting records when he learnt that he could expand his chest by nine inches (22.8 cm). The normal expansion is not more than 6.3 cm. Limca Book of Records acknowledged his feat in 1990. This recognition nurtured in him a desire to do more such extraordinary things.

Though records like snapping fingers and clapping may sound amusing and comical, he says he has put in his efforts to do so. He has not let advancing age get the better of him. A retired Superintendent of Customs and Excise Department, Azad walks 10 kilometre daily.

Looking back at his eventful career, he says the desire to do something exceptional made him do different exercises like bench press, push-ups and sit-ups daily. One day, he happened to measure his chest and gradually came to realise that it was an exceptional gift.

He had ventured on his scooter from Amritsar to Pinjore and back, covering 534 km. That was in 1993.

For him, the mantra is to make something out of nothing. Records like snapping fingers and clapping may sound comical, he strove to achieve them. In 1997, his two records were registered — one for clapping 12,178 times and the other for snapping his fingers 11,510 times in an hour each. He snapped his fingers 290 times in a minute, which paved the way for a sixth record.

His seventh record even baffled the engineers at Bajaj Auto Ltd as he had driven his scooter for 70 km in a litre. It seems he really liked his scooter, for it piled on more records. He created his eighth record by driving the slowest scooter ever in fourth gear, i.e., 2.35 km per hour, while the ninth followed for driving the scooter (no shift in gear) with 10 pillion passengers.

In 2000, his twin records of rotating the wrist 292 times in one minute and rotating his arm 136 times in a minute raised the number of records to 11.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise

Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Man who robbed restaurant owner with toy gun arrested

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

ED arrests former Punjab MLA’s son in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

CBI: Delhi Govt indulged in political snooping

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL