GNDU Scholars’ Union flays move to hire retd faculty

Amritsar, September 30

The GNDU Scholars’ Union has objected to the recent notification by the Department of Higher Education, Punjab, to allow government colleges to hire retired faculty as visiting or resource person. The move is aimed at addressing the acute shortage of faculty in higher education institutes in the state, but members of the research scholars’ union say this will snatch job opportunities from young, qualified candidates, who are looking for a career in teaching.

Lodging their protest, Jatinder Vir Singh, president, GNDU Scholars’ Union, said, “The state Cabinet gave the go-ahead to the re-employment of retired faculty in colleges and universities. If they are facing a shortage of teachers, they should hire candidates who have cleared the UGC NET, PPSC and other competitive exams. By appointing superannuated faculty, they are diminishing jobs for youth of the state, falling back on their poll promise.” “There are vacancies in several colleges and universities that have not been filled for the last 10 years. This approach had been adopted by previous governments towards teachers. Now, once again denied opportunity, this move must be condemned,” he said.

The union called for a united front against the move from all research scholars and teachers organisations. They would also meet Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer regarding the issue.

