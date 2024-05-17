MP Aujla visits Radha Soami dera at Beas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

To ensure their victory in the Lok Sabha elections, political leaders are visiting various shrines and religious deras to garner their support. Today, Congress candidate and MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla visited the Radha Soami dera at Beas and met its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

The Radha Soami chief said the youth should contribute to the development of the country.

Later, Aujla visited various villages, including Bal Khurd, Attari, Manwala and Jahangir village falling under Attari assembly constituency during his campaign. Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that people would throw the BJP out of power as it has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the common man. He said under the BJP regime, unemployment has increased manifold and inflation is spiralling hitting hard the middle class families. He said it remained mum when Manipur was burning and women were disrobed there. He said only the Congress party could strengthen the country. Later in the evening, he also met with lawyers and discussed the problems being faced by them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha