MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 6

Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Dimpa who is also the Chairman of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) reviewed the Central sponsored development schemes and projects in a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex here on Monday.

Besides Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar, Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, officials from all departments concerned and public representatives attended the meeting.

Dimpa reviewed works related to MPLAD scheme, Pradhan Mantra Gram Sadak Yojana, Mid-day Meal Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and others. The MP called upon officials to finish the works on stipulated time and maintain standards. He also gave instructions to get the utilisation certificate (UC) to release further grants.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran