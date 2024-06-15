MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla holds meet with admn officials, charts out plan for better civic amenities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Member of Parliament (MP) Gurjeet Singh Aujla held a meeting with senior officials of the administration for the first time after beginning his third tenure as an Amritsar MP.

He took up important issues of the city with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori, the ADC and the MC Commissioner. While commenting on the collapsing civic amenities and garbage collecting system in the city, he criticised the state government for the lack of cleanliness and instructed DC Ghanshyam Thori to immediately discuss the matter with the state government.

Aujla said issues relating to cleanliness, sewerage, water supply, etc, would have to be resolved with a sense of urgency. Besides, financial difficulties of the MC were also discussed, highlighting the fact that due to the absence of a house for the last two years, a grant of Rs 5 crore had not been received from the Central Government, impacting the continuity of work being done by the MC.

“The resources of the civic body are limited and the company that collects garbage is not able to work due to lack of funds. That is why, the agenda of the meeting was to discuss with the state government possible resolutions and solve these problems immediately,” he said.

Aujla asked the municipal corporation to make an action plan to tackle the problem of waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season. He took up the issue of Tung Dab drain, Bhagatanwala drain and Mananwala drain as these were core issues discussed during the poll campaigning. An emphasis was laid on installing a treatment plant in the drain so that clean water can be supplied. Aujla said whatever funds were needed for this, he would get it from the Central Government.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla briefed about a campaign being run to plant trees and increase green cover in the city, under which 10 lakh trees would be planted. He said for this purpose, instructions were given to use grounds in schools and create mini forests there.

