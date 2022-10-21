MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla inspects works at Attari check-post

Tribune News Service

Amritsar October 20

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Thursday held a meeting with officials of the Land Ports Authority of India, Customs, Border Security Force, National Highway Authority of India regarding the development works being carried out at the joint check post (JCP) and integrated check post (ICP) Attari.

Development works and road infrastructure underway at the JCP included the installation of high-mast flag post and beautification works, parking, border fence issues, facilities for the visitors of retreat ceremony at the JCP, and passengers’ facilities at the ICP.

It was found out that the truck scanner installed at the ICP, Amritsar, failed to yield results and was rendered defunct. He alleged that experts from customs and other agencies were not included in the committee formed to procure the efficient scanner due to which the one installed had failed the tests. The tender allotted to Punj Lloyd was cancelled and the scanner was being dismantled.

Aujla said the Ministry of Home Affairs and Centre honoured the request he made in May 2020 regarding installation of high mast flag post. He said a new 418-foot high flagpost would be installed by the NHAI.

He said other matters related to trade, porters, pensions. shall be taken up at the Lok Sabha session and PMO.