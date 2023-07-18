MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla today visited the Municipal Corporation office in Ranjit Avenue and reviewed the ongoing Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project that controls CCTV cameras installed at key locations in the city under the Smart City project.

Officials have informed that some people are opposing the installation of CCTV cameras near their establishments, which is delaying the project. I want to inform all residents that the project is for the benefit of the public. In case of any crime or untoward incident, the city gets defamed. The cameras will help the police identify miscreants who commit crime. Residents must cooperate with the authorities for the completion of the project. Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Member of Parliament

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said it was decided that 1,168 cameras would be installed at 409 intersections in the city. He said 384 cameras were yet to be installed.

Civic body officials claimed that some residents and traders were opposing the installation of the CCTV cameras near their establishments by citing violation of privacy.

Taking a serious note of the opposition by traders, Aujla appealed to them to cooperate with the MC for the completion project.

The MP and MC Commissioner said the angles of CCTV cameras would not be changed on anyone’s objection or insistence. They said the CCTV camera angles had been fixed as per the requirement of the ICCC project. “We urge the public not to become a hurdle. Those opposing the project will be dealt with strictly,” said Aujla.

The MP said of the 1,168 CCTV cameras, 241 would provide live coverage. Besides, 50 body detection cameras would be installed at various locations. The authorities would install 10 LED screens to flash messages. A public alert system would be installed at 50 chowks. Intelligent traffic management systems would be installed to manage vehicles. The red light violation detection system would curb traffic rules violations. Emergency call buttons would be installed to help residents connect with the ICCC. A face detection system to identify the movement of criminals would also be installed, said Aujla.