MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

Dedicated to the Prakash Purb of Guru Ramdas, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Vikramjit Singh Sahney has announced a grant of Rs 1 crore from MPLAD funds for beautification and cleanliness of the Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple.

During his recent visit to the Golden Temple for the Punjab Government’s event of pledge of 40,000 youngsters against drugs, Sahney said he was pained to notice that the pathway leading to the shrine was not being maintained properly and there was a lot of dirt on the street of Heritage Walk.

Sahney announced that half of the grant would be earmarked for providing a road sweeper machine truck which will deep clean the Heritage Street frequently. Besides, the rest will be spared for the beautification of the street, better lighting, greenery on both sides of the lane and facilities for smooth movement of people with disabilities.

“Being a people’s representative, it is our moral responsibility to ensure preservation and beautification of our culture and heritage. Darbar Sahib is not just a state heritage, but it is a global heritage site. It is the highest spiritual and temporal seat of the Sikhs which also serves as one of the most important tourist destinations of India. Preserving our heritage is like safeguarding the pages of our history books. I am deeply committed to cherishing and preserving treasures of Sikh heritage,” he added.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Rajya Sabha #Sikhs #Vikramjit Singh Sahney