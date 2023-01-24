MP: Will raise MANF issue in Parliament

Amritsar, January 23
Members of Sath, a student organisation from Guru Nanak Dev University, met with MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla today to submit a memorandum regarding some students’ issues. The discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) was a key issue. The delegation led by students of various programmes at the university urged Aujla to take up the issue with the Central Government.
The students termed the scrapping of MANF an “anti-student decision” by the government. The fellowship was given to students doing research work from six minority communities, whose annual income was less than Rs 6 lakh. The fellowship was introduced back in 2009 on the basis of the recommendations of the Sachar Committee formed in 2005. Its purpose was to help students from minority communities in higher education.
MP Aujla vowed to raise the issue of MANF in the Parliament. The memorandum also mentioned generic issues, including the UBDC canal water access to every field, village and city for drinking and agricultural needs; to set up agro-based industry and cold stores in the region; traffic management and improvement of the public transport system in city.
Aujla also said a large-scale cold storage system is almost set up for the region.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...