MTP wing razes illegal colony in Amritsar

Amritsar, September 21
The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished an illegal colony here today.
On the directions of MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj, the team constituted by Municipal Town Planner Meherban Singh, which includes ATP Wazir Raj, ATP Paramjit Dutta, ATP Arun Khanna, Building Inspector Nirmaljit Verma, Building Inspector Angad Singh, Building Inspector Dheeraj Kumar and demolition staff, demolished an illegal colony near the Sadda Pind Chheharta bypass in the West Zone area. The streets of the colony were removed using ditch machines.
Last evening, the MTP wing had demolished an illegal colony at Jhabal Road. Apart from this, the MC demolished an illegal under-construction residential accommodation on the Sultanwind Road. The MC team removed all its four walls and gates using a ditch machine.
Another team of the MC removed pillars and shutters of an under-construction commercial building on the Ramtirth Road. The building was being constructed without the approval of a building plan.
