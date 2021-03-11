MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

Amritsar, May 26
Ditch machines and several workers were deployed by the Municipal Town Planning wing to remove the debris from the basement of the upcoming hotel. After removing the debris, the owner of Grand Hotel, Sanjay Kumar, claimed that a landslide occurred, which damaged one of the hotel rooms.
Residents get Written assurance
- The affected residents got written agreements from the owner of the upcoming under-construction hotel owner on Thursday evening
- Simran Singh, a resident from one of the affected houses, said: “We are not satisfied with some of the conditions of the agreement. We will thoroughly read it and hold a discussion and then respond.”
“New cracks developed in room number 206 of our hotel, when the MTP wing removed the debris. The landslide occurred around 5.20 pm. The adjoining houses may also suffer due to the removal of the debris from the basement of the adjoining hotel,” said Sanjay Kumar, owner of Grand Hotel.
He also raised questions over delay in the report and action of authorities. “Fifteen days have passed and no action has been taken against the builder and officials, who gave NOCs to illegal digging. The authorities should submit the investigation report and take action against the offenders,” said Sanjay.
However, the MTP wing of the MC claimed that some portion of the Grand Hotel would be demolished, as it poses a risk of collapse. After removing the debris from the basement, the retaining walls would be constructed to support the base of the houses affected due to digging.
