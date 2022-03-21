Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

Perturbed over rampant drug abuse in the village, Muchchal village residents has now taken upon themselves to take measures to curb the menace.

The villagers on Sunday passed a resolution to boycott those who were involved in drug peddling and even those who participate in their social programmes. They even thrashed a man, a video of which went viral on Sunday (in pic), who had come to the village to procure drugs. They asked him to never come to the village again. Balbir Singh Muchchal, president of Satkar Committee, said the government and police administration miserably failed to stem the problem of drug menace in the village. The village hit headlines when around 14 persons died due to consumption of spurious liquor in the hooch tragedy that claimed around 125 lives in three districts – Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Batala in 2020.

Muchchal said even though after taking drastic measures of suspending a DSP and an SHO at that time, the situation remained the same. He alleged not only spurious liquor, heroin and banned drugs were also easily available in the village. He pointed out that it was not possible eradicate the menace without the help of people.

He said drug peddles were being sheltered by their political bosses. He said they have decided to boycott drug peddlers socially. If they were held with drugs and anybody came in their support, they would be boycotted, too. He said regular marches and nakas would be organised to check the movement of drug traffickers coming from outside. He said nobody involved in the illegal trade would be spared.