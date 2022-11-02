Mukhbir cast, crew visit Wagah to promote upcoming web series

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, November 1

Actors Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain and Barkha Bisht Sengupta were in Amritsar, to promote their upcoming espionage thriller series, ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’. Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, it is a story about an Indian secret agent in Pakistan— an ordinary guy who turns into a spy. The actors, who are known for their versatility, shared their experience working on a thriller inspired by real life, and the transition to web.

“It was a learning experience for me as an actor as I got to know about the India of the 1960s, the period the series is set in, what goes behind the making of intelligence agencies, the people behind the lines, who work to protect the country, without using guns. My character is that of an intel officer, who plays an ordinary guy behind the enemy lines to spy at a time when the tensions between the two countries were at peak in 1965,” said Prakash Raj.

Hussain plays the head of the intelligence

operation that aims to minimise the possibility of a war between India and Pakistan.

“The show is more about people and less about war or the conventional treatment that is given to

spy thriller genre. It was a challenge in a way to bring out the vulnerability and the emotional dilemmas of the characters we play, without diluting the spirit of nationalism they depict,” said Adil.

Some other cast members of the series are Zain Khan Durrani, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi. The eight-episode series will be out on ZEE5 on November 11.

From the director of ‘Special Ops’ and ‘Naam Shabana’, ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ is inspired by true events. The series is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country. The stars and the production team today also launched the title track of the show, ‘Watan Ve’, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

Following the promotions, the cast and crew members would visit the Army Cantonment in Amritsar to meet the Indian Armed Forces.