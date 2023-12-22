Multi-disciplinary stadium to be built in SoE: Power Minister

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

In a push towards education reforms and developing sports talent in government schools, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO announced that a well-equipped and multi-disciplinary sports stadium will be constructed in School of Eminence (SoE), Jandiala Guru, here on Wednesday. He announced the project while attending the prize distribution ceremony at the annual sports event of the school.

He said the transformation of schools and hospitals is a testimony to the fact that Punjab is moving towards an education and health revolution. He added the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jandiala Guru, was turned to SOE and in the coming days the school will undergo more development. “The school’s NCC wing has been established and a school band has also been formed. New initiatives are being taken in sports, new teaching tools have been integrated in classroom learning and now a well-equipped sports stadium will be built here,” he said in his address.

Singh said till now the Punjab Government has provided jobs to around 40,000 unemployed people without any bias or recommendation and new recruitment is underway in the electricity department and anyone can apply for it.

