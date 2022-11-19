Multipurpose health staff union elects office-bearers

Tarn Taran, November 18
The district unit of Multipurpose Health Employees Union elected its office-bearers at a session held here on Friday.
Gurbir Singh Pandori was elected president of the union while Jaswinder Singh general secretary. Other office-bearers of the union were also elected on the occasion.
Jaswant Singh, Major Singh Dhunn, Paljit Singh and other leaders of different unions condemned the state government for its anti-employee, farmer, other pro-corporate policies. Leaders of different unions passed a resolution demanding regular jobs for contract and ad hoc workers, restoration of old pension scheme, change the name of multipurpose health employees cadre, restoration of allowances, regular staff for mohalla clinics, Punjab pay scales to the state government employees and to stop privatisation of the Health Department.
Office-bearers Devinder Singh, finance secretary; Sukhwinderpal Singh vice president;, Tejinder Singh Kairon joint secretary and Sukhdev Singh Sursing chief adviser were present.
