Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

A woman has accused a man of Maharashtra of raping her on the pretext of marriage. Maharashtra police have registered a zero FIR in this regard, which was forwarded to Amritsar city police for further necessary action.

Following this, a case was registered against the accused, identified as Sanjay Maane, a resident of Brahm in Mumbai (Maharashtra).

The victim, a resident of the Fatehgarh Churian road here, had earlier lodged a complaint with Borivali police. In the complaint, she stated that she had met a woman during a marriage function held at a resort on the Majitha road. The woman befriended her and got her mobile number.

She said later she got a call from Sanjay Maane who represented himself as the manager of a bar in Dubai. She said the accused remained in touch with her on phone for a year and in 2016 came to meet her and her family. She alleged the accused made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

She alleged later the accused beat her up when she asked him to marry her and refused to do so. The police have booked Maane under Sections 376 (2) (N), 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC.