Mumbai resident held for rape

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Over three months after a woman accused a Mumbai resident for allegedly raping her, the police have arrested the suspect, identified as Sanjay Sudama Manne, a resident of Vasant Complex in Khandvali, West Mumbai. The victim had alleged that he raped her on pretext of marriage. Maharashtra police had registered a zero FIR in the case which was forwarded to Amritsar city police. The victim said Sanjay Maane lured her with a marriage offer and established physical relations, but refused later. TNS

12 booked for clash in jail

Kapurthala: As many as 12 inmates were booked after a clash took place between two groups in Kapurthala jail on Tuesday. The clash took place over a minor issue and the two groups used sharp weapons, made of iron sheets, to attack one another. Balwinder and Harvinder sustained injuries, said ASI Baldev Singh of the Kotwali police station. Both were admitted to the Civil Hospital. The accused have been booked on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent Gauravdeep Singh.