Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran, September 19

The Aam Aadmi Clinics replacing the existing healthcare system proved costly for the family of Mundapind village that lost its two siblings together on Monday morning due to snake bite. The decision not to go for the post-mortem of the bodies may also affect the family that belongs to the downtrodden section of society in financial terms.

Bikkar Singh and Balwinder Kaur, parents of the deceased Gurdit Singh (7) and Princepal Singh (8), said here on Tuesday that as soon as they came to know of the snake bite, they immediately rushed their two sons to Fatehbad for medical help at the government hospital there. But there was no provision for medical facility there and they had to leave for the district-level hospital at Tarn Taran. But Princepal had died before the medical aid could be given and the doctors there then referred Gurdit Singh who was still alive to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, but he too died on the way.

Bhupinder Singh Bittu, former Sarpanch of Khawaspur village, said that the family came to Fatehbad as there was a Mini Primary Health Centre (PHC) there and also the possibility of a medical officer being available early in the morning. There were six posts of Medical Officers with emergency service round-the-clock at the Mini PHC, Fatehbad. The former Sarpanch said that residents of the area had been demanding upgrading of the Mini PHC to a full-fledged PHC but it was downgraded to a mere clinic with a single medical officer where the services were available only till 2 pm.

Bhupinder Singh demanded PHC grade for the Fatehbad Mini PHC soon to provide better medical facilities to the people.

The family received a serious setback as some residents of the village suggested not to get the post-mortem of the bodies conducted. Because of this, the police too have not lodged any report in this regard.

Parkash Singh Bhatti, former Wildlife Warden, said the state government has the funds to give as compensation to the family but the post-mortem report is a must for this which the family does not have.

