Municipal Town Planning wing demolishes illegal buildings in Amritsar’s Central area

Amritsar, June 14
On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh, the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the civic body today took action against illegal buildings in the Amritsar Central constituency. Officials of the MTP wing partially demolished three illegally constructed buildings and sealed seven buildings.
Under the supervision of MTP Narinder Sharma, action was taken in the Central zone area inside Shera Wala Gate, Bakkarwan Bazaar and the inner area of Gheo Mandi. The MTP wing staff demolished some walls of an under-construction multi-storey building. A number of such illegal buildings, where the MTP wing had taken similar action, has now been completed and are functional as hotels. Interestingly, more than 500 illegal buildings, sealed by MC in the past, are now functional.
