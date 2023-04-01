Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

As part of the beautification and aesthetic makeover that the holy city went through to host the G20 summit earlier this month, the district administration commissioned various artists to work on art pieces that reflect upon the city’s heritage and add value to the public spaces and landmarks. Under the project, FICCI FLO chapter unveiled 10 murals and installations at various landmarks and public access areas to celebrate tradition, culture, language, and rich heritage of Punjab through art.

These murals and installations have a single theme in common, promoting Punjabi culture. City-based muralist Smiley Chaudhary is the artist behind the project while Shikha Sareen, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar, came up with the concept. “We have unveiled the art works at Hall Gate wall, an installation depicting the history of Hall Gate during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. It is an illustration of what all happened during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and the rule of Britishers in 1832 when they took over the walled city. The sculpture of a girl holding takhti (slate) promoting Punjabi Maa Boli, at Golden Gate, a similar sculpture of a boy, at Novetly Chowk, Hall Gate Chowk, Crystal Chowk are all tribute to Punjabi language as being promoted by the state government,” shared Shikha.

The first installation to be unveiled was at SGRDI airport, a circular coin like art work, symbolising female empowerment. The mural depicts three women from different walks of life, sitting together in solidarity. Another mural is outside the wall of the District Administrative Complex, depicting Maharaja Ranjit Singh and other significant historical symbols of the city.

A wall-mural outside the municipal corporation building serves as an awareness board on the avenues that are under the aegis of the municipal corporation. Apart from that, graffiti art on the walls on a stretch of three km on airport road and pillars of flyover outside the bus stand give an aesthetic welcome to travellers/tourists coming to city.

#punjabi