Murder accused threatens victim’s brother from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 17

A murder suspect lodged in Amritsar Central Jail has called the victim’s family and threatened them not to give statements against him and his accomplice in the court.

The incident came to light when the victim’s brother lodged a complaint with the Kathunangal police. The police registered a fresh FIR against accused Manjinder Singh alias Gagana alias doctor under Section 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Manjit Singh, the complainant, alleged that his brother Kanwaljit Singh, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Ramdiwali Hindua village, was shot at by two unknown armed assailants on March 9, leaving him critically injured. He was later succumbed at a private hospital on March 15.

During investigations, the police arrested Manjinder and Meharpreet Singh alias Tidda alias Rajat of Ramdiwali Hindu village.

Manjit said on April 9, he got a call from Manjinder, who threatened him against giving any statement to the court.

He said Manjinder warned that they would face the same consequence faced by Kanwaljit.

ASI Ajit Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused would be brought on production warrant to probe the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.