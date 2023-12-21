Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Tarn Taran, December 20
State president of the Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha (Organisation for Democratic Rights) Prof Jagmohan Singh, a nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, has flayed the district police for failing to act against the accused nominated in a case of attempt to murder registered more than 50 days back.
Prof Jagmohan Singh expressed his views while addressing protesting activists of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the members of Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha (JAS) who were staging a dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex on Wednesday. The dharna was organised in connection with the murderous attack on Salwinder Singh, a resident of Padhri Kalan village, who is the brother of Comrade Narbhinder, state leader of the Sabha. He was shot and injured more than 50 days back in his village.
Farmers and other sections have been agitating on the issue for more than a month now but the administration has failed to heed their pleas.
On the intervention of Prof Jagmohan Singh, SSP Ashwani Kapur called representatives of the agitating unions and assured them that the matter would be resolved within two days. Meanwhile, SP (Traffic) Dev Singh invited representatives for a meeting on December 29.
