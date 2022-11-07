'Murder' case: Unknown persons booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

Days after a man was killed in an alleged road mishap, the police have now registered a murder case against unidentified persons in this connection. The victim was identified as Narinder Singh, who originally hailed from Gurdaspur, but was now living in Amritsar.

Baljinder Kaur, wife of the victim, told the police that on October 18 that Narinder was going to drop some passenger, but he did not return home. She said next day she got a call that her husband was killed in a road mishap after his car hit a tree near Ibban Kalan village.

She said she reached the spot and recorded her statement with the police. She said now she had come to know that on the intervening night of October 18-19, Narinder Singh along with his brother Gurwinder Singh and Saabu had gone towards Sanghna village where he was beaten up by around 10 persons of the village after attacking the car.

She alleged they brutally thrashed her husband and inflicted injuries on him leading to his death on the spot.

Investigating officer Rakesh Kumar said a case under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons in this connection while further investigation was in progress.

