Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Amritsar, May 18
The Kotwali police have arrested a murder suspect who was hiding in Amritsar. The suspect, identified as Tarnveer Singh, alias Tarna, alias Mota was arrested by the police from the Golden Temple complex in a theft case. During investigation, it was found that he was among those suspects, who killed a Hoshiarpur resident Rahul Gill, six days ago.
Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, City-I, said the Galliara police post got information regarding catching a thief from the Darbar Sahib premises. The suspect was caught near Dukh Bhanjani Beri where he was “performing sewa”.
During investigation, it was found that he was wanted by the Hoshiarpur police in a murder case in which a youth identified as Rahul Gill was killed with sharp weapons outside a garment showroom on May 12. He was critically injured in the attack and rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to the DMCH, Ludhiana, and later to the PGI, Chandigarh. However, Rahul succumbed to his injuries on May 14 following which a case was registered at the Model Town police station in Hoshiarpur.
Among those booked, included Harry, Lavish, Elis, Honey and Ghulli, all residents of Hoshiarpur. The victim’s mother had alleged that Harry’s sister was in relationship with his son Rahul who was married. Harry along with his accomplices had attacked Rahul when he had gone to meet Harry’s sister.
