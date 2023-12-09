Murder suspect injured while trying to flee; booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

A murder suspect Surinderpal Singh, alias Sunny, of Bhangwa village, was injured when he tried to escape from the police custody in Kot Khera village falling under the Tarsikka police station here yesterday.

He jumped from a canal bridge in Kot Khera village. As the canal was dry, he sustained injuries on his legs. He was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

Lovepreet Singh, SHO, Jandiala Guru police station, said Surinderpal was arrested in connection with murder of two persons identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Sajan, and his uncle Kulwant Singh on October 29. They were shot dead by four armed assailants in Sheikhupura Mohalla. The police had arrested Surinderpal Singh who used to keep a watch on the victims.

The SHO said he was taken into police custody for the recovery of the murder weapon during an investigation. The suspect took a police party to the road leading from Dashmesh Nagar village to Kot Khera village. There, he jumped from the canal bridge in order to escape from the police custody and got injured. Later, he was taken to the hospital, the SHO said.

The police have registered a fresh case under Sections 224 and 511 of the IPC against Surinderpal at the Tarsikka police station here.

Amritpal Singh and Kulwant Singh were on foot when four armed persons on two motorcycles intercepted them and sprayed bullets on them. Both were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. A gang rivalry is cited to be the reason behind the murders. Gangster Happy Jatt was among the suspects booked by the police in the case.