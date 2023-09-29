Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

The family members of Gori Singh (26), a resident of Dhodiwind, who was beaten to death by several persons, on Thursday met Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh seeking immediate arrest of the suspects. They alleged the accused were using political influence for hampering and delaying the probe.

They alleged that efforts were being made to get a clean chit to several accused in the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh, however, said there was no political pressure on the police and law could take its own course. He said the accused would be arrested and action taken on merit.

The Gharinda police have booked five persons — Bachittar Singh, his son Himmat Singh, Satnam Singh, Ram Singh and Sukhwinder Singh — all residents of the same village on the charge of murder. They had accused Gori Singh of stealing wheat.

Dr Sheetal Singh, Station House Officer, Gharinda police station, said the police had already arrested two persons in the case and further investigations were underway. He said raids were on to nab the remaining accused.

Joga Singh and Beero, brother and mother of the deceased, alleged that Sukhwinder Singh, alias Satta, who is the prime accused in the case was yet to be arrested. They alleged he was threatening and pressuring the family for a compromise or face the dire consequences. They alleged they were informed that the accused wanted to mark an inquiry into the case for delaying his arrest. Joga Singh urged the police to arrest the remaining accused nominated in the FIR and provide justice to the family.