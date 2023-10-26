Museum offers 50% discount to students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum, which was built in the memory of Kargil martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the country’s borders, has offered 50 per cent discount for school and college students.

Announcing this on the occasion of seventh anniversary of the Punjab War Heroes Memorial here on Wednesday, its general manager Gurinderjit Singh Gill said in this special memorial built for the war heroes, the cost of ticket per head is only Rs 150 but it has been decided to charge only Rs 75 from school and college students so that more and more youth could visit and be made aware of their heritage and history. He said that the memorial showcased the world’s largest kirpan which is 45 meters high, made of 65 tonnes of steel, at a cost Rs 6 crore. It was installed seven years ago.

The memorial has seven galleries which describe in detail the Sikh history, contribution of the Indian Army in World Wars and the battles fought against neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China.

He divulged that a motivation gallery was being built in the memorial soon. He appealed to school heads to make their students aware of the history of brave warriors and make it necessary for the children to have an educational tour of the war memorial.

