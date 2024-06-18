Musical event held at academy of fine arts

Amritsar, June 17
In a series of events, being hosted under the 11th summer art camp/festival at Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre, a special musical event dedicated to famous musical legends of Amritsar was held at the art gallery.
The chief guest at the event was Tajinder Chhina and the special guest was Balwinder Kaur.
They inaugurated the musical evening that showcased performances by local artistes.
Students presented a special musical play ‘Bachya’. The audience also participated in a prompt singing session.
President of the art gallery Rajendra Mohan Singh Chhina said the gallery was a space that inculcated the culture of enjoying fine art as well as performing arts as family activities for people of all age groups.
