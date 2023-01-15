Musical event marks Lohri fest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) organised a live performance by renowned singer Devinder Pandit on its premises to mark the festival of Lohri. The event began with folk narration of the lore of Dulla Bhatti, a dacoit, who saved the daughters — Sundri and Mundri — of an old Brahmin, from the evil clutches of the then ruler, by marrying them off. “Even today, Lohri celebrations are incomplete without the rendition of Sunder Mundriye. It is a legacy that is passed on to the next generation by us and we today shared the story with a musical twist,” said Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA. After the bonfire, Devinder Pandit captivated the audience with his classical and some ghazal performance. A student of renowned vocalist Ustad Ghulam Abbas Khan, Pandit has been counted among one of the revered classical and ghazal singers in the region. He shared his elation over the continuation of musical baithaks, a tradition that needs to be saved in an era of dance or club music fanfare.

Bhavanites shine in skipping event

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised Rope Skipping National Competition in Rohtak recently and Tanmay and Raghav (age group 14) and Harshit, Rudra, Gaurish and Ashish (age group 19) of Bhavan’s SL School secured the third position in their respective categories. School president Avinash Mahendru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the winners and their parents.

Artificial limbs given to needy

Needy and disabled students were given artificial limbs and assistive devices (such as tricycle, wheel chair, walker, crutch, hearing aids and glasses etc.) free of charge at special camps organised at several government schools. The Social Security Department, Health Department and Education Department organised the camp at three government schools (rural and urban). Assistive devices were distributed to 500 needy persons in the ongoing camp at Government Senior Secondary School, Karampura, Government Senior Secondary School, Harshachina, and Government Senior Secondary School, Khilchian, on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said data of Unique Disability ID card holders and persons who want/need to get pension has also been noted in the camps and soon taking further action in this regard, with the support of Social Security and Health Department, pension of these persons will be given as per the rules. He said more such camps would be organised at urban and rural centres.

Seminar by Traffic Edu Cell

The Traffic Education Cell organised a traffic workshop on following lane driving, not parking on the road and against use of pressure horns. Awareness workshops have also been held in various schools, including Government Senior Secondary School, Karampura, GSSSS Chheharta and NSS wing of schools and even in residential colonies in New Amritsar. The general public was encouraged to follow the traffic rules and to check their vehicle properly before leaving home and to keep documents of their vehicle with them while travelling.