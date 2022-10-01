Musical fountain at Company Bagh functional

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 30

The musical fountain at the Company Bagh here, which had been lying defunct over the years, has become functional again. MLA North Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has announced that the fountain would be dedicated to the public soon.

He shared a video of a trial run of the musical fountain and stated, “Congratulations to we the residents of Amritsar, especially Company Bagh lovers. We had a successful trial run of the fountain, which was out of order for the last few years. We are going to dedicate it very shortly to all of you.”

Kunwar made serious efforts to revive it. This fountain had been installed by former Local Bodies minister Anil Joshi during the SAD-BJP regime in March 2016 and after the change of guard at the helms, the Congress never maintained it and it got out of order.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had no role in the installation of the musical fountain and the development of Children’s Park in the garden as the then minister Joshi had bypassed the MC House and funds were used through the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT). After the end of BJP’s term, the AIT stopped making payments to the contractor hired for its maintenance.

