Musical play steals show on last day of Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Jalandhar, November 1
‘Ghadar da paigam: Jaari rakhna sangram’, a musical play, was the centre of attention at Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da today. Written by Amolak Singh, the play brought tears to the attendees’ eyes. The play was performed by about 100 artistes. Songs by Amrtisar’s Harinder Sohal were also played.
A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall.
About Yadgar Hall
The Ghadri Museum of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall is a place where one can find information about the role that the Ghadar Party played in the freedom struggle.
Apart from other elements of historical importance, it contains 300 photographs of heroes of the Ghadar movement, original manuscripts showing ‘Desh Bhakti ke Geet’ written by Ghadarites to instill a patriotic feeling among the people of that time, a private trunk of Ghadri Baba Harjab Singh containing his writings, personal books, newspapers and important documents. It also contains handwritten diaries, oral records and journals produced by the Ghadar party of India, records of the passengers who travelled in the ship Kamagatamaru in 1914 and their thumb impressions.
