Mysterious flying object spotted in border area

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 17

An unidentified flying object suspected to have come from Pakistan was spotted in Khemkaran late on Friday night. The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted at the Kalash border outpost, who were manning the area, promptly alerted the higher authorities on hearing the buzzing sound of the object. The object was not shot down as it soon darted back towards the neighbouring country on its own. The BSF and the Punjab Police launched a joint search operation to scour the area, but found nothing suspicious.