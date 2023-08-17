Mystery shrouds death of youth at Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar, August 16
Mystery shrouds the death of a youth, who was found dead near the LIG flats in the Ranjit Avenue C block area, here yesterday. The youth’s bike was parked nearby and keys were in his hands. He was wearing a T-shirt.
The incident came to light when a video captured by a local woman resident went viral on social media. The deceased was later identified as Sunny (24) of Ajnala. Though the residents in the video claimed that he had died of drug overdose, the police said the cause of his death was yet to be ascertained.
“We have handed over the body of the youth to the family after a post-mortem examination. The autopsy report is awaited which would ascertain the cause of death,” said Amanpreet Kaur, SHO, Ranjit Avenue police station. She said no syringe was found from the spot which could suggest that the youth died of drug overdose. She said the police had started inquest proceedings after recording statements of his brother-in-law Jasbir Singh and father Jaswant Singh. — TNS
