Mystery shrouds murder of 50-year-old Gharka resident

Tarn Taran, January 10

Gurmeet Singh (50), a resident of Gharka village falling under Chohla Sahib police station, was found murdered on Tuesday night under mysterious circumstances. The body was found from the Kot Muhammad Khan area falling under Sri Goindwal Sahib police station by the family. Gurmeet Singh was an employee of Punjab Roadways and was working in the Tarn Taran depot.

Jagjit Singh, brother of the deceased, said that when his brother failed to return home till late in the night on Tuesday, the members of the family searched for him in the area. The family recovered the body from the fields of Kot Muhammad Khan. Jagjit Singh, in his statement to Goindwal Sahib police, said that Gurmeet Singh, after performing his duties, was on his way back home on a motorcycle when he was attacked by unidentified miscreants with a sharp-edged weapon. He said that the weapon used in the crime was so sharp that it pierced all the layers of heavy winter clothes. The family informed the police about the incident. SHO Paramjit Singh said that a case under Section 302 and 34 of IPC has been registered in this regard on the basis of the statement of Jagjit Singh, brother of the deceased.

Kashmir Singh, Nambardar, father of the deceased, was also murdered about four years back and the case regarding his murder is still in court. The deceased Gurmeet Singh was an eyewitness in the case. The family is trying to co-relate the incident with that case process.

