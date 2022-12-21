NAAC score: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 2nd best after Tata institute

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

Guru Nanak Dev University, in its fourth cycle of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), has been accredited with a CGPA of 3.85 out of 4 at A++ grade which will be valid for the next seven years. The university was undergoing NAAC assessment for past few weeks and the report was released by the university authorities today. GNDU authorities claim that it is the only state/central/private university in India to get this score. Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is the only other educational institution with a higher grade of 3.89 in the country.

Guru Nanak Dev University has improved its grade from 3.51 to 3.85 from the last accreditation cycle, which was done in 2014. It has performed better than all state and Central universities of the country accredited by NAAC. This assessment is based on a set of seven criteria under different key aspects based on the functioning and organisational focus. These criteria include curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance, leadership and management; institutional values and best practices. The university has seen an increase in its h-index from 64 to 129 in the last five years and has published a total of 19,776 research articles in high impact factor journals to its credit. The university is known for its propagation of translational research and institutional consultancy. It has also attracted a number of Central and state grants for improving its infrastructure and research facilities. In sports, the university has the rare accomplishment of winning the coveted Maulana Abul Kalam Azad trophy in sports for the record 24 times this year. Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated the teaching, research fellows, non-teaching and students on this accomplishment.

University improves grade

The university was undergoing NAAC assessment for the past few weeks. NAAC has accredited varsity with a CGPA of 3.85 out of 4 at A++ grade which will be valid for the next seven years.