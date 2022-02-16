Naad Pargaas Shabad Sanman for literary critic Amarjit Singh Grewal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

‘Chadhya Basant’ kavi darbar by Naad Pargaas was organised on the concluding day of the 7th Amritsar Sahitya Utsav. Eminent poets of Punjabi and Punjabi dialects shared poetry on different subjects. Bhai Avtar Singh Bodal, exponent of gurmat sangeet, who is known to practice the similar style of kirtan like Guru’s ragis, started the day’s proceedings.

The ‘Naad Pargaas Shabad Sanman’, given annually by the organisation in the field of literature, was given to renowned Punjabi literary thinker and critic Amarjit Singh Grewal. He was presented with Rs 1,000, a shawl, letter of commendation and sets of books. —