Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

On the eve of Avtar Purab of Guru Ramdas, a nagar kirtan was organised in the holy city on Monday.

Devotees made a beeline to pay their obeisance at the Golden Temple to the founder of the city. Heavy rush of devotees was seen in the Golden Temple complex in the wee hours to take the holy dip in the Amrit Sarovar.